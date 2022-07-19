Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Is casting news good sign?

Are we getting a little closer to a Your Honor season 2 premiere date coming out over at Showtime? The simple answer here is yes.

However, “a little closer” can be such a relative term since it’s inevitable that we’d be nearer to an announcement every single day. We want to be hearing about real, tangible things that start to allow us to see more official news from the network … and we are at least, thankfully, getting more when it comes to that.

If you missed the news from earlier this week, we were happy to learn that The Flight Attendant actress Rosie Perez is one of the people joining Bryan Cranston in the latest batch of episodes, which we tend to believe are coming to Showtime next year. This was the first official news we’ve actually had on Your Honor in several months; sure, we heard Cranston say in an interview that this was going to be the final season, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Judging from the fact that casting news is out there, though, we are starting to sense that we’re at least getting closer to Showtime giving more official news than we’ve been in some time. We think that everyone will be quiet on the premiere-date front for now, but that could change easily once we get to the end of the year or early on in 2023. We think that personally, they would love to have this show eligible for the 2023 Emmys and with that in mind, it’d need to come out before we get around to June. That is a reasonable timeframe to meet, so let’s just go ahead, cross our fingers, and hope for some great stuff!

