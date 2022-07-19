True Detective season 4 premiere date: What lies ahead of it

Getting news about a True Detective season 4 at this point seems to be a pretty tall order. That much is clear. After all, remember that we’ve only recently got confirmation that it will be moving into the production phase! Sure, we know that Kali Reis and Jodie Foster are going to be the two stars of the show, but there has yet to be another cast member announced at the time of this writing.

So how long will it even be before we get an announcement on a premiere date? Let’s just say that for the relatively near future, we think that HBO is going to have a multitude of other priorities. First and foremost, they have Westworld season 4 coming on the air; then, they have House of the Dragon. There’s a chance that Perry Mason comes back later this year, and so could The Nevers. There is also a series titled The Idol coming that is already getting some buzz. The Last of Us is slated for early next year, and Succession will most likely be coming on after that. There’s another season of The White Lotus also on the way.

Odds are, we will not be getting a premiere date for True Detective season 4 until all of these other shows are on the air. What does that mean? We’ll be lucky to hear about something official next spring, and it could be later than that. We wouldn’t be shocked if this is a fall 2023 show, since HBO is not the sort of network that is going to rush into any specific thing being announced. They are okay with taking their time and then having you enjoy what is on the other side.

Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, let’s just hope season 4 is a good redemption story for a franchise that has been struggling mightily the past couple of years.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to True Detective right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to True Detective season 4?

When do you think the show is actually going to come on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







