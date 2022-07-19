Dancing with the Stars 31: Alfonso Ribeiro talks co-host gig

In case you missed the recent announcement, Alfonso Ribeiro is heading back do Dancing with the Stars — now as a co-host!

The decision to bring the former champion on board in this capacity really isn’t that much of a shock. He already is affiliated with the world of Disney as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, which Tom Bergeron ironically also hosted at one point in the past. He’s also guest-hosted DWTS in the past, so he’s reasonably familiar with how the past structure of the format really worked.

So what is his goal in the new role? It really seems simple: To try and bring as much fun into the proceedings as humanly possible. In a new interview with Good Morning America, he does his best to make that clear while looking the arrival to Disney+ this fall. We know that one of the criticisms of the final two seasons over on ABC were that they just didn’t have the right tone — Tyra Banks is great at anchoring spectacle, but she’s not a comic performer and never has been. Alfonso comes from a world of generating laughs, and that really makes him a natural in this environment. We also think that he could bring out a funnier side of Tyra also, so this could be a best-of-both-worlds sort of situation.

The question we really want answers to is who will actually be competing on the upcoming season, and there is no information on that as of yet! Hopefully, that news will be revealed a little bit later this fall, and we’re hoping for a good mixture of people from all walks of life. Hopefully, the move to streaming also doesn’t mean less stars come along for the ride.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

What do you think about Alfonso Ribeiro being the new Dancing with the Stars co-host?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site here for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

"It feels great. Obviously, I’ve been a big fan of the show since the very beginning and to now be a co-host on the show and being back in the ballroom with all of my friends; they feel like family" — @alfonso_ribeiro on joining @officialdwts as a co-host! https://t.co/AsuWXle3k2 pic.twitter.com/zIJfla6nlY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







