The Orville season 3 episode 8 preview: More on ‘Midnight Blue’

In just a short period of time, The Orville season 3 episode 8 is going to be upon us — and we have a feeling that it could be rather special. “Midnight Blue” is the title of this story, and it could be an opportunity to see a spotlight on Heveena and an opportunity to learn more about Moclans and every member of the crew at the same exact time.

We know that in general, Hulu is fairly coy on their stories and we understand that. This is one of those few shows where the less you know entering an episode, a better. Consider the synopsis below a baseline as opposed to some outright spoiler:

The Orville crew visits Heveena’s sanctuary world and embarks on a journey that may leave the entire Union more vulnerable.

There are still so many questions that come into your mind upon reading this. Take, for example, what the crew encounters there. Also, consider what sort of obstacles could still await Bortus and Topa. What the two went through earlier this season was extremely difficult, and we do feel concerns that there could be more obstacles coming. This could be an enormous Moclan story, but also a chance for everyone on the crew to learn more about themselves.

Remember, there are physical vulnerabilities and emotional ones. This episode could prove to be a showcase for both in a unique way. We are looking forward to seeing some of this play out, and also looking towards how it sets up the remaining two stories this season. (Yes, there are only two more and we are incredibly sad even thinking about this at the moment.)

