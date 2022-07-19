Dancing with Myself season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s finale airing, can you expect a Dancing with Myself season 2 to air on NBC down the road? Or, are we for sure at the end right now?

The best place for us to start things off here is sharing, of course, where the series stands at present: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future. The show averaged a 0.4 rating alongside 2.2 million live viewers a week following America’s Got Talent. We’ve certainly seen worse when it comes to summer TV fare, but also better. The show was good for standalone, breezy summer TV content, and we do at least appreciate that the show at least tried to teach people at home some of the moves along the way.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

With that being said, would we be surprised if it gets canceled? Not at all. The #1 thing that it really lacked from start to finish was some legitimate reason to watch from one season to the next. Each episode was its own competition, and if you watched one week you largely understood the show in general. The star power of the judges certainly helped, but if you were to bring the show back, we’d like to see it evolve so that there can be more of a season-long format. Or, that there were even more innovative challenges than what we saw this time around. We’d want to see the envelope get pushed a little more than before.

We feel like NBC will probably spend the next couple of months trying to determine if they want to bring Dancing with Myself back for another season or not, and we probably should point out now that they don’t have any reason to rush a reveal here. Heck, sometimes networks don’t ever officially “cancel” reality shows at all, since they can just bring it back for more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with Myself

Do you want to see a Dancing with Myself season 2 happen over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







