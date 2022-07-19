Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Delusions & paranoia (day 14)

Welcome to day 14 of Big Brother 24! There is an eviction coming later this week, but is still unclear if this is one that will be taped on Thursday or actually air live on the show’s (temporary) new night on Friday.

What we can at least do here is remind you of what’s going to happen: You are going to see Pooch leave the game. He’d have to scramble to get votes to save himself, but the problem is that he doesn’t know he’s in that much danger. He’s understandably paranoid, but he’s also delusional enough to feel like he’s save and should be a-okay for a little while.

While Pooch lives in this delusion, other people are thinking ahead and that includes Taylor, who knows that she’s the pawn for the week. She’s already getting closer to Brittany, and would also like to have something with her and Michael. She and Michael could be allies, but he is worried that he could be thrown under the bus if she is desperate and starts to scramble. Taylor is moving into a slightly better spot after this week, mostly because there are other targets out there like Monte and Turner.

Kyle, meanwhile, has gotten closer to Michael and Brittany, and seems to be one of the better-positioned players despite not always having a great clue as to what is going on at the moment.

The real irony right now

It’s been funny hearing people like Brittany and Daniel feel okay with where they are in the game right now, not realizing another big twist is coming on Thursday. It’s hard to honestly know how much that will impact the game, so we can’t quite go hard into who is safe and who isn’t long-term.

