Tom Swift season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare for Tom Swift season 1 episode 9 to arrive on The CW next week, we know we’re both excited and nervous in some order.

So what lies ahead here? Well, we should go ahead and kick things off with the bad news that we’re getting very close to what may very well be the series finale. We know that the network already canceled the show and now, it’s a question of whether or not someone else will swoop in and save it.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We know that there’s going to be some time to discuss that further. For now, let’s just share a few different things. The title for episode 9 is “…And a Night to Remember,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

DINNER PARTY – Tom (Tian Richards) continues his search for the last capsule piece which leads him to an interesting situation with Susannah (guest star Elizabeth Cappuchino). He also learns some information about his childhood that he was never supposed to know. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) uncover Congressmen Eskol’s (guest star Ward Horton) hidden agenda. Andi Behring directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#109). Original airdate 7/26/2022.

Ultimately, what feels fun about this episode is a chance to get a lot more backstory — beyond just that, though, we’re also going to find out more information about the stakes ahead! We have a pretty clear sense that whatever transpires here is going to carry almost directly into the events of the finale. It’s still hard to know just how every part of this story is going to play out, but we’re looking forward to seeing this show tackle a lot of topics and just be its best creative self!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tom Swift right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tom Swift season 1 episode 9 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







