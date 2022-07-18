FBI: Most Wanted season 4: Edwin Hodge cast as Roy Cannon

As we prepare for FBI: Most Wanted season 4 to arrive on CBS this fall, note that we’re going to have a new team member in Roy Cannon. So who is he? Consider us more than happy to help with that.

According to a report from Deadline, Edwin Hodge (Winning Time, Mayans MC) is set to play a new major character on the show in Roy Cannon. This helps to fill the void left by Miguel Gomez’s exit, and it continues the tradition of this show routinely swapping out characters left and right. We’re still getting used to having Dylan McDermott as the new leader in Remy Scott!

Just in case you are interested in learning more about what Roy brings to the table, the official character description does help to a certain extent:

Ray Cannon transferred to Remy Scott’s team from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany. He started his career in New Orleans as a cop-turned-junior detective, and then graduated at the top of his class at Quantico last year, following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps.

We’re sure that some of this backstory will be explored at some point over the course of season 4, but isn’t it nice to know a little bit of it in advance?

Remember that FBI: Most Wanted season 3 is going to air on CBS starting in September, and is once again going to be a part of a lineup featuring the flagship show as well as FBI: International. We just hope that within these upcoming stories are opportunities to learn more about the whole team, and also to see Sheryll Barnes back in action! If you remember, she was gone on maternity leave through the entire time Remy was around.

