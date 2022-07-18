Desus & Mero ending at Showtime as comedy duo splits

After being a critically-acclaimed part of Showtime’s lineup for the past four seasons, Desus & Mero is coming to a close.

In a statement today, the network confirmed the end of the late-night split, while also attributing it to the creative split of the comedy duo at the center of it:

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season … Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

While of course it would have been great to see this series continue on for a little while longer, we don’t think anyone out there can say that they did anything short of incredible stuff here. It’s really hard to succeed in late-night TV, especially when you are doing so in a venue that is not always as known for the genre.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

They built up an audience over time and had some extremely memorable moments over time — we know that the statement references all of the big names they interviewed, but the show was also so much more than that. It was a conversation with viewers and it allowed for a valuable perspective you weren’t getting in many other places.

Of course, we wish Desus and Mero the best — hopefully, there will be a chance for the two to come together and do some other stuff down the line.

What do you think about Desus & Mero coming to an end at Showtime after so many years?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other TV updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







