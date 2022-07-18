Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Is news coming soon?

Where in the world is the news on a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date? This is a show that has been MIA for a really long time and, unfortunately, we don’t have evidence that this is immediately changing.

In case you need some more information all about what is going to here, the show is in some ways a victim of bad timing. The first season aired back in 2019 and after that, the global health crisis derailed just about everything. This is a similar situation to another Amazon series in Jack Ryan, which has also been in limbo for a really long time and that may not be changing in the relatively-near future, either … even though we would love for it to.

There was a time that we thought we’d be getting some more Carnival Row news this month, but we’re becoming increasingly pessimistic on the subject by the day. What is the reason for that? Well, San Diego Comic-Con is starting off soon, but this show is not being brought to the convention by Amazon. That’s somewhat disappointing given that on paper, it is the perfect fit. It seems fair to guess that it will not be back until at least late September or October, since we don’t think that they want it to get swallowed up by Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Because they also most likely don’t want the show to be swallowed up by SDCC-related headlines, we also think it is fair to guess that there won’t be any further news released over the next week, either. We just hope that we get something more by the end of the summer — haven’t we waited long enough at this point?

