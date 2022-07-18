House of the Dragon footage featured in new HBO Max video

With the premiere coming next month, we’ll happily take any House of the Dragon footage whenever we can.

Thankfully, today HBO Max did their part to lend us a helping hand! If you look below, you can see a brand-new promo that hypes up the Game of Thrones prequel alongside The White Lotus and other things planned to be on the streaming service down the road. There’s a little bit of footage in here that should get you hyped, plus also another reminder that Emma D’Arcy’s character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is really the star of the show.

Do we still think a much larger, more substantial trailer is coming before the premiere? That feels like a fair assumption, mostly because it’s still not altogether clear to most casual viewers what the overall story here is. Sure, this is the origin of the Targeryan Family and so much about where their true power lies, but what else is there? We know there will be chances to look beyond this family, and this world be as violent and as political as you saw back in the original show.

We just hope that when it premieres, House of the Dragon looks to be both worthy of the hype and the incredibly-long wait that it’s taken to get here. This show performing well could eventually help a number of other shows within the greater Game of Thrones world, and that includes the Jon Snow spin-off show that is currently in development. If you missed our recent report on that, HBO isn’t even at the point yet where it is acknowledging that show’s existence.

