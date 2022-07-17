Game of Thrones: Is Jon Snow spin-off series at least years away?

One of the most-anticipated shows out there right now is the Game of Thrones spin-off starring Kit Harington. Yet, there’s also a good bit of irony with that.

What is that? It’s the oh-so-simple fact that this show has not even been officially confirmed by HBO! Top executive Casey Bloys would not even comment on it a few days ago, and that’s even with the recognition publicly that this is an enticing idea. It’s also the first potential series to be set after the events of the flagship show. That is pretty significant for a handful of different reasons.

So what is our big takeaway from this? It’s actually quite simple: If you are excited to see this new iteration of the show, be prepared to wait years. As a matter of fact, there’s no confirmation that it will even see the light of day.

The reason why HBO doesn’t confirm shows often in development is because they don’t want to create pressure that they deem to be unhelpful. They know that no matter when they announce a show, there will be time for there to be buzz and excitement. With the Jon Snow series, that buzz will be there tenfold. This is such a passion project for Harington that he was one of the central architects behind the idea, and George R.R. Martin is even aware of the pitch at this point. We think the show right now is in the stage of perfecting the story and seeing if it can work.

House of the Dragon will understandably be the focus for the next little while. When we do start to hear more buzz around the Jon Snow series it could be early next year or even later. We tend to think this show is at least two years away and ultimately, it could be longer — just be prepared to spend a LOT of time here speculating…

