Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A chance for more teases?

If you are like us, then you are probably hoping to get some more Euphoria season 3 teases at just about any possible moment. This is where we do come bearing some good news — we at least know when another opportunity will arrive!

Unfortunately, the flip side to said good news is that you will be stuck waiting for a little while to get there. Think in terms of mid-September. For those who are unaware, the show received a number of Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and that of course includes Zendaya as Actress in a Drama Series. We imagine that much of the cast will be present on the red carpet and while there, we imagine that a number of questions will be asked about the future.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Will filming be underway at that point? We’d honestly be surprised, given that a lot of performers are currently working on other things and it does take time here for Sam Levinson to craft the story for each individual year. We do think that the actors may know at least a few things as to where the story is going, but whether or not they choose to disclose that is another thing entirely.

As for when Euphoria will actually be back, that is absolutely up in the air! HBO has final say on this and if the cast are asked about this, they will likely indicate that we are still a long ways out. Our hope remains for an early 2024 launch, mostly because anything before this just feels a little bit too premature at this point. We know that HBO still has so many other projects lined up before they even get back to this show, and they see no need to rush something along when quality matters the most.

Related – Get more news on Euphoria, including from star Sydney Sweeney

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







