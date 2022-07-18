Yellowstone season 5: Will Jamie Dutton become a threat?

We know already that there is a ton of great stuff coming on Yellowstone season 5, but there are still some significant question marks also. Take, for example, whatever the future is going to hold for one Jamie Dutton.

At the end of season 4, it seemed as though Beth had 100% of what she wanted, and by that we mean largely full control over Wes Bentley’s character. She knew that he killed Garrett Randall and with that knowledge comes a great deal of power. She could choose to end his career at just about any moment, and she also recognized that there’s a part of Jamie who completely folds when he gets cornered. He doesn’t have the same fortitude as some other people in this family.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video coverage? Go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! You won’t want to miss anything…

With that being said, we absolutely feel right now that it would be an enormous mistake on Beth’s part to draw any big assumptions about Jamie right now, or think that he’s not capable of finding a way to wiggle out of her control. He may not always be directly confrontational, but we do think he’ll try to pull some strings behind the scenes to cover up Garrett’s death in some other way. We do think that he does want to be valued in the Dutton family, but not as some tool to be used! Remember that in a way, this is a guy desperately seeking love and validation and when you are so desperate, there can be harsh consequences.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In general, prepare for a certain degree of unpredictability from this character coming up. It’s been present in a few different ways already, and we imagine that will continue to be the case even beyond the November 13 premiere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing for Jamie as we move into Yellowstone season 5?

Is there any one thing you especially want to know? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







