Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A chance for more info

Is there a chance coming up for us to get a little more news on a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime? For the time being, we’re at least hopeful — even if that doesn’t mean that anything is altogether guaranteed.

Of course, we imagine that for the rest of this month, there’s going to be more or less radio silence on this front. There’s no real reason for the network to share anything! Production won’t be underway until August, and we don’t think that anything is going to be put out there, only to them be swallowed by the sea of San Diego Comic-Con updates over the next few days.

In the past, we’ve noted already that there will likely be some news on season 2 that comes out around the time that filming starts, and we’re expecting it to be tied in some way to casting. We know that we’re meeting an older version of Lottie, and presumably at some point also an older version of Van.

The time period we’d advise you to watch out for in order to get more news is actually September, right around the time of the Primetime Emmy Awards. After all, a number of cast members will likely be interviewed in the red carpet, and with that of course will come questions about the premiere date, or even an approximate window. We’re not going into this expecting any exact details to come out, but who knows? We could get a few teases here and there…

