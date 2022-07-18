The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Gabby, Rachel, & new info…

In just a matter of hours The Bachelorette episode 2 will arrive on ABC, and spoiler alert — there’s going to be some drama! When wasn’t there with this show…

Judging from the promo below for what’s coming up, Gabby and Rachel are going to learn some “unsettling” information about one of their men during this episode, and this will lead to some sort of confrontation before the story wraps up. We can’t say that we’re even remotely surprised by this, just because this always tends to happen early in the season. Either someone is there for the “wrong reasons,” or a rumor ends up spiraling out of control. Sometimes, a guy is just in the wrong place at the wrong time and people end up turning nothing into something.

We don’t want to make any sort of bold judgments about anything based on this promo alone; remember when at this point last year, Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette was intent on making us think that Thomas was a bad dude or was there for a Bachelor audition? As it turns out, he’s one of the best dudes in the whole franchise and recently got engaged to Becca Kufrin.

So, for now, we take everything within this promo with a major grain of salt and we’ll see what happens here. One of the bigger challenges earlier on this season is probably just going to be Gabby and Rachel trying to figure out who they are into among the guys — and also, the guys themselves figuring out who they are into. This is really about the intersection of these two different things more so than any other season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC tonight?

Unsettling information comes to light TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette. Tune in at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7NbQKncj2L — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

