The Orville season 4 renewal campaign starts early on social media

One of the things that we always say when it comes to keeping a show on the air is simple: It’s never too early to start a campaign. As a matter of fact, it’s often a mistake to start pushing for more at the end of a season. You’ve already wasted your chance then to push for higher viewership, and you are running the risk that a network / streaming service already has their mind made up.

With this in mind, isn’t it nice to see that people are already pushing for The Orville season 4? It was nice to see #RenewTheOrville starting to trend in our personalized box on Twitter over the weekend, and maybe some of you out there saw the same thing. There’s already a social-media movement, and we know that the cast and crew are very-much eager to come back.

As for whether or not that happens, there are still some major questions about that. It is well-documented that the series is not altogether cheap to make, as it requires a good bit of visual effects and also a full orchestra performing the score. With that being said, season 3 has received extremely strong reviews and critics and fans alike. The story has officially hit its stride and is telling science-fiction stories in a way that is thoughtful, heartfelt, while also still funny at times. Hulu is going to have a really tough decision to make here when it comes to the future, as renewing it may not be easy given the cost and also the fact that they would need to sign the cast to new deals.

However, canceling the show could be even harder — do you really want to let go of something of this quality?

What can you do to make sure we get another season?

Remember to watch every episode on Hulu as soon as you can! The more data the streaming service gets quickly, the more it looks like there is a demand. Of course, you can also re-watch past episodes and encourage friends and family to do the same. Word of mouth is extremely important here, as a lot of people would probably love The Orville if they were to give it a chance.

Do you want to see The Orville season 4 happen at Hulu?

