America’s Got Talent: Amanda Mammana delivers powerful audition

Tomorrow night is going to bring you a new episode of America’s Got Talent, so why not see what Amanda Mammana is bringing to the table now?

If you look below, you can see the singer come on stage and deliver a really powerful original song — she has a really nice voice, and beyond just that, a good sense of artistry and understanding of how to connect with the audience. She has a speech impediment, but clearly, she does not let this hold her back.

After watching this, we’re reminded of why this is one of the best auditions that a show like AGT can often bring to the table. This is someone who has clearly gone through a lot and yet, she’s still doing what she can to perform and inspire other people. It’s a reminder that we can all really do anything if we put our mind to it and keep fighting.

We don’t think there’s any question that Amanda is going to be going through to the next round. She gets a standing ovation from all of the judges, and they each deliver some very nice feedback to her after the fact. For her next performance, she’ll just have to think about another song that will bring some of the same qualities that we got with the first audition, plus maybe something a little bit new, as well. The further that we get into this season, and the clearer it becomes that the field of vocalists is absolutely stacked. We’ve felt this a number of times already over the past several years, but this time that is true more than ever. She’ll have to get to yet another gear.

