Stranger Things 5 premiere date: When will news be teased?

If you are out there desperate for more news on Stranger Things 5, remember that you are far from alone in that! We’re such a short period removed from season 4 and all of those big cliffhangers, and of course, we’re eager for more.

The unfortunate reality is that the Duffer Brothers are not going to be in much of a hurry here, mostly because they have no real reason to be. Season 4 smashed records and Netflix will give them all the time needed to properly craft the future. The question that you now just have to ask yourselves is pretty simple: When will more be revealed? When are they going to start lifting the veil?

In just a couple of months, there’s a chance that we could hear at least a little bit more. Why? It’s tied very-much to what we’re going to see from the cast at the Primetime Emmy Awards! Since the show has a nomination for Drama Series, a number of big-name performers will probably be in attendance. At that point, they should all know a little bit more than what they do right now, even if they don’t have the particulars as to how their stories end. (Even if they did, do you really think that they are passing some of that information along? Pretty darn doubtful.)

We also think there will be questions asked about a premiere date, and the only answer we’re expecting is “far in the future.” Given how long it took to make season 4, we’d be shocked if the final season emerges at all in 2023. A 2024 launch feels likely, especially since we all know how to handle production better amidst the global health crisis. We don’t think that there will be anywhere near as many delays as what we saw in the past.

