Westworld season 4 episode 5 spoilers: After that Caleb twist…

Next week on Westworld season 4 episode 5, we are going to have a chance to see another fascinating turn of the world. Or, at the very least the world that Hale wants to construct.

Of course, one of the things that the show is doing a really good job at this season is making us question who is really in control, and also the difference between human and Host. This is only going to continue now. Much of the promo for episode 5 is a monologue from “William” about how “the world is ours.” We also have a much better sense now as to how some of these humans are being controlled in the first place now. It’s pretty terrifying/fascinating stuff, no? The apparent 23-year time jump is just the icing on the metaphorical cake.

One other thing we’re curious to see moving forward is just how many other parks we could be seeing, whether it be within the limits or beyond it. There’s still a certain element of mystery there, as well, and it could prove rather interesting!

Of course, one of the hardest things that we have to digest moving forward here is what happened to Caleb, and the notion that he is no longer really alive or in control. (It’s going to be really fun to see Aaron Paul’s performance from here on out.) He’s become this construct and with that in mind, Hale has already won. She continues to have the power and now, we have to wonder what she’s going to do with it and what the larger endgame is going to be. Is Maeve really going to be the weapon, and the only way to properly change things?

Hale is a legitimately good villain, though — that much is clearer than it has ever been before.

