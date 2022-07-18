The Chi season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Jemma and Jake’s future

What lies ahead on The Chi season 5 episode 5? We hope you’re prepared for a lot of big story for Jemma and Jake after what just happened.

So where are things going to the two? Jemma is pregnant, and now this puts the two were they are forced into making some big decisions at an extremely young age. The synopsis mentions that the two “confront the truth,” and that means having a lot of discussions about what the future could be. In the promo, Jemma reiterates that the decision is hers and absolutely it is as to what she wants to do, and this is a storyline that we could see play out for the rest of the season.

At this point in season 5, it is pretty darn clear that relationships are going to be central to everything that we’re seeing at the moment. When it comes to Kiesha and Emmett for example, we’ve seen them grow closer, and a lot of that is due to the two of them co-parenting. That will continue to be a big part of the story, but there is no reason to rush things along for a long time.

By the end of next week’s episode, we at least think we’ll have a better sense of the immediate future for Jemma. That doesn’t mean that things in the long-term are altogether secure. By the end of this episode, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season — and to think, there is not even a guarantee that the show is coming back for a season six as of yet! Let’s just hope that we get a little bit more news on that sooner rather than later. The last thing that we want to do here is go into the final weeks a little bit uncertain.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







