The Chi season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Parties and confrontations

Want to learn a little more about The Chi season 5 episode 5? Next week’s episode is going to contain its fair share of surprises — that much is clear.

Does anyone else feel like the stuff with Kiesha and Emmett has been especially good so far this season? We’re not surprised that Tiff all of a sudden is playing a part in this story but in general, we’re getting a good chance to see a lot of interesting stuff from start to finish here. We think that we’re going to continue to see things grow and develop for these two, but not without some other surprises sprinkled in as well. For more on that, and a number of other plotlines, we suggest that you check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

Kiesha and Emmett’s relationship takes an unexpected turn. Jemma and Jake confront the truth. Kevin attends a cosplay party. Trig finds a surprising connection. Papa bonds with Bakari.

If you saw the promo after episode 4, then you know that this episode (titled “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off”) is also going to be a particularly dangerous episode in some instances. At least one or two characters could be facing an especially violent scene, and there’s also that quote about the “boogeyman” that we first saw in a trailer at the start of the season.

Given that we do still have more than half of the season still to go here, we gotta be prepared for conflict from start to finish. That could include a few heartbreaking reveals, plus some others that get us excited about what could be coming the rest of the season. (Are we also going to get news soon on a season 6? Fingers crossed.)

