Magnum PI season 5: NBC celebrates saving show with a meme

We know that a lot of you out there are thrilled that a Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC — isn’t it nice to see that the network itself feels the same?

This weekend, we noticed for the first time that the network has put a rather cheeky message onto their official Twitter page (see below). The message reads “Hey (with the intention of saving Magnum PI).” Want to know what that’s a reference to? We’ve got you covered.

As we have just learned this weekend, “hey (with the intention of…)” is a common meme template that is based off of greeting someone with an ulterior motive in mind. We do think that this is a reference both to how badly fans wanted to see the show saved, and also how eager NBC was to pick it up. This is basically a tongue-in-cheek way that the network is celebrating having Magnum PI as a part of their 2022-23 lineup. We’ve all learned a little bit this weekend, right? To think, we felt like we were pretty up-to-date with memes before all of this happened!

The bigger takeaway here is largely that NBC is already doing what they can in order to get people excited about the future of Magnum PI. We honestly weren’t sure we would get some sort of promotion so soon! Remember that filming for the show won’t even begin until September at the earliest, and it’ll be months after that when we end up getting a trailer or any sort of substantial footage.

So hey — why not give a shout-out to the folks at NBC today for the love? It’s a little something that put a smile on our face while we wait and see what the writers have in store for us next. If we had to guess, we’re looking towards what is sure to be an action-packed, really fun season that celebrates the fans and everything we saw the first four seasons.

