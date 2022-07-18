Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 photo: Gus Fring’s next move

This evening on AMC Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 is going to arrive — are you ready for what is next?

For Gus Fring, it already feels like “Fun and Games” is going to be one of the most important episodes for the character yet, and for pretty good reason. Remember that he’s fresh off of killing Lalo on episode 8, and he now finds himself in a position of peacekeeper. Can he actually accomplish that?

We know that there is no permanent peace between any of the various drug organizations in Breaking Bad, mostly because we know just how many of these stories end. With that being said, Gus obviously survives until Walter White is there to take him out! He is clearly able to figure out something after the death of Lalo that enables him and Mike to go about their business moving forward. Gus is a smart man, and he may be able to craft some sort of arguments and arrangements that best suit him.

Gus also may know at this point that he has all of the leverage. Just think about that for a moment here — he’s got the most secretive and well-thought-out operation. Also, he has Jimmy and Kim in a position where they owe him severely. Heavy is the had that wears the crown but at this point, the Chicken Man is most certainly king. There is a reason why it takes so long for Walt to take him out, and a lot of it is tied to just how protected he is from so many different sides.

