COBRA season 2 episode 3 spoilers: New threats at play

Following what transpires to day on PBS, are you curious to learn a little more about COBRA season 2 episode 3? If so, of course that makes all the sense in the world.

Take, for starters, where this installments is going to stand amidst the larger picture. COBRA is not one of those shows that has some long run ahead for it — as a matter of fact, there are only six installments this season. British dramas often move quickly, and that is going to be the case here as we see the world of cyber-crime continue to intensify.

Just how high are the stakes moving into episode 3? It could impact everyone in Britain from the Prime Minister on down — what starts as a security breach at Dover port could easily turn into a whole lot more. Just check out the full COBRA season 2 episode 3 synopsis below for some other insight:

A breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play. With tensions reaching boiling point, the team make a shocking discovery which raises the one question a Prime Minister doesn’t want to ask.

There are a number of reasons to get on board with this show if you haven’t already. For starters, this is about as topical of subject matter as you are going to see, given the cyber-crime is very much the sort of stuff that could impact us all — and there are so many parts of it that we just don’t know a lot about. (Consider the show a learning experience in that way.) Also, there’s the cast led by Robert Carlyle — it’s also an interesting companion to Grantchester. Both are mystery shows in some ways, though the time periods are different alongside, of course, all the different stuff that we’re getting to see within.

