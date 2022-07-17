Manifest season 4 premiere date: Should you expect news soon?

Isn’t it high time we got a Manifest season 4 premiere date courtesy of the folks at Netflix? We’ve already been waiting forever, haven’t we?

Out of all the shows that are premiering at some point before the end of the year, we imagine that the airplane drama has to be fairly high on the list and for good reason. Just think in terms of what transpired and/or the amount of time we’ve waited to see it already! The streaming service should allow for all remaining episodes to be bigger and more ambitious than ever before, especially as we get closer to answering all of the mysteries of Flight 828.

One thing at the moment feels pretty assured: We’re going to get some more insight on what’s next before the end of next month. Do you think that Netflix is going to let August 28th a.k.a. 8/28 slide by without any insight? We wouldn’t be shocked if that is when a premiere date is announced for at least the first part of the final season. If they announce a date beforehand, maybe that’s when they release some sort of larger trailer.

We do anticipate that the streaming service is going to release a good bit of information before too long all about the upcoming episodes, mostly for one simple reason: They put so much time and effort into saving it! Do you really think they’re going to let the promotion for season 4 come and go with a whimper?

For now, we are probably what is going to be the most quiet period out there in regards to the show’s future. There is inevitability going to be a lot more activity soon, but Netflix doesn’t like to reveal things until the absolutely perfect moment. Consider this their attempt at trying to control the narrative.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Manifest season 4 premiere date?

