Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Dig Me Out’

Next week on The CW you will have a chance to see Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 7, a story that is titled “Dig Me Out.” Do you want to know a little bit more about it?

First and foremost, it looks as though there is going to be some big-time conflict ahead for Liz and Max! Can the two work through it? We’re fairly confident in that, largely due to the fact that they’ve gone through so much already. Yet, as anyone who has dealt with a disagreement before is aware of, these sort of things in the moment are incredibly difficult to handle. There are also of course high stakes here, which is what you would expect from this world.

Below, you can take a look at the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

WHAT IS BEST FOR WHO? – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. Eric Sherman directed the episode written by Isabel Nelson & Joel Thompson (#407). Original airdate 7/25/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There is one other fascinating thing worth noting about this episode right now: What it represents. We’re about to be at the halfway point of the season! Once we get to the other side of episode 7, we’re in the home stretch … and also setting up the series finale. Remember that the writers were told in advance that this would likely be the end and because of that, they should be able to set up a proper endgame.

