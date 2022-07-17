Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: A big missed opportunity?

We totally understand that a lot of people out there are hoping for a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon. How can you not be? This is a hugely popular show that hasn’t been on the air in a couple of years!

In some past articles, we’ve done our best to indicate that a fall premiere feels fairly likely for the John Krasinski series, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the show doesn’t have an announcement yet, and that Amazon seems to be prioritizing other shows in the near future like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What we can’t help but wonder about here is why in the world the streaming service didn’t decide to bring the series to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Is this a traditional Comic-Con show? Not necessarily, but there would have been a perfect opportunity for it to do a couple of different things, including show off a trailer and announce a date. Amazon will be there to promote other shows, and we don’t even think they would’ve had to fly in too many people other than John, the producers, and maybe a couple of other cast members. We’re not sure that there would’ve been a venue anywhere near as big for them out there.

Of course, we’re also not going to lie that it would’ve been fun seeing Krasinski there to answer questions about Mr. Fantastic. Even if his Doctor Strange appearance was a one-off, it was still super-fun for a lot of fans of that character.

Because the show isn’t at the convention…

We’re probably set to wait a long time for some more news. It’s possible something could come out in August on a premiere date, but we’d be genuinely shocked if Amazon announces something next week and allows it to be buried in a SDCC avalanche.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3 on Amazon?

Do you wish that the show was making a SDCC appearance? Let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for other discussions that we don’t want you to miss out on. (Photo: Amazon.)

