P-Valley season 2 episode 7 return date: Why isn’t it on tonight?

If you’re still wondering about a P-Valley season 2 episode 7 return date and what in the world is going on at Starz, we understand! It’s a little bit strange to not see a new episode on the app today, let alone on the network in a matter of hours.

Is there a method to the madness here? Sure. We’re not sure that we 100% agree with it, but it’s still a method nonetheless.

Let’s start here with a quick reminder: It’s not super-weird that the show is randomly taking a week off. (You will see P-Valley back on Sunday, July 24 — get more news about that episode here.) We see them give one-week breaks to Outlander, several Power shows, and more. They’re even doing something similar with Becoming Elizabeth next week. For whatever reason, they like doing this in the season to give viewers some more time to check out their shows.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

On this particular occasion, it seems like the reason for them doing it has a lot to do with something else on their schedule that they are trying to hype up: The debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On one level, we understand it given that this is one of the biggest box-office smash hits of all time. (As it currents stands, it is the #3 movie in terms of total US gross, not adjusted for inflation.) However, we also sort of feel like the vast majority of people who want to see Spider-Man: No Way Home have already seen it, and there’s no huge reason for Starz to prioritize it on much of their schedule/the app this weekend. We don’t work as programmers for a premium-cable network or anything, but that’s just our take on the outside.

Also, we just wanna dive back into the world of The Pynk and these characters again! There’s so much important stuff the show is tackling and episode 6 ended on such a tragic note with Big Teak.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley, including other details on the future

Are you sad that there is no P-Valley season 2 episode 7 on Starz this weekend?

What do you most hope to check out here around be the bend? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







