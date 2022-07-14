P-Valley season 2 episode 7 return date: Waiting for ‘Jackson’

After what happened on this past episode, it’s only fair to want the P-Valley season 2 episode 7 return date at Starz. How could you not? We know that there is some big stuff coming up very soon.

Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of that stuff in a handful of days. Through their official schedule, the network has confirmed that there is no new episode currently set for July 17. Instead, you will be waiting until July 24 to check out “Jackson,” the first in the final four episodes of the season. There are ten stories overall this time (up two from season 1), and we really hope that some of this will set the stage for a season 3. Unfortunately, nothing has been altogether confirmed on that subject as of yet. (Fingers crossed!)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So while you do have to wait and extra week to see what’s coming, we can at least hand over a P-Valley season 2 episode 7 synopsis. Just think of this for the time being like a small appetizer:

Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past. Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.

The Mercedes storyline is likely framed through the reveal that Terricka is pregnant, which she found out about at the end of episode 6. There’s a lot of emotional stuff to dive into there, and we tend to think that we’re going to get some more of the aftermath to Big Teak’s death as well. This is someone who suffered so much in life, and we tend to think that Lil Murda will do whatever he can to honor his memory — whether that be in this episode or at any other point down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 7?

Are you bummed to be waiting a little while for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







