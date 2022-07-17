The Control Room season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Gabe looks back

Do you want to learn a little more about The Control Room season 1 episode 2? There is another episode coming to BBC One tomorrow night. This show may be only three episodes long, but we tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of compelling stuff crammed into a pretty short period of time.

So what excites us the most about this show right now? Some of that begins with the simple fact that Iain De Caestecker is the lead here! He’s obviously well-known globally thanks to his role on Agents of SHIELD, but he has done a great job of making a number of other interesting choices across the board. He’s allowed himself to take chances and be a part of stories that show off multiple dimensions of who he is. This is know exception, as his character Gabe is very-much different from who he appears to be on the surface. He’s harboring a lot of darkness, and he could be forced to confront it in order to properly move forward.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Control Room season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Gabe is blackmailed into further criminal behaviour by Anthony. In order to escape the nightmare of the present, Gabe has to confront his past.

By the end of the finale, we’re assuming that there are going to be some answers — and also hopefully a few interesting revelations. This is a show that should continue to surprise, and it represents the BBC’s efforts to continue to showcase a wide array of different programming. They are not afraid to tackle these limited stories with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

