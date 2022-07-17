Is The Outlaws new tonight on BBC One? Season 3 hopes

Is The Outlaws new tonight on BBC One? Is there something more to be excited for here?

We, of course, fully recognize that there are people out there very-much eager to get more news, and we wish we had it to share within! Unfortunately, this is where we carry with us a bit of sadness: There is nothing more tonight. As a matter of fact, it’s not 100% confirmed that we’ll ever be getting more of this world. The Outlaws has yet to be renewed, and there are some key decisions that need to be made here.

Most of them, from what we gather, come from a cast negotiation standpoint. There are a number of actors on board this show; is the BBC going to be altogether willing to pay for them? That’s something that networks always have to figure out as shows go deeper into their run, and here, we imagine we’ll see a lot of debates about cost versus potential revenue and the overall value of the brand. It is of course even more complicated on a network like the BBC as opposed to one more dependent on advertisements.

We know that there is certainly more story left to tell — season 2 did leave some loose ends. Also, Stephen Merchant has said already that he would be open to continuing the show. With those things considered, it’s up to the powers-that-be. We’re not sure that a show with this particular premise and style can or even should go on for six or seven seasons, but we do think there could easily be one or two more that are not only feasible, but necessary to feel like we’ve reached the end of this exhilarating, entertaining journey.

Hopefully, there will be something more out there on the future over the next couple of weeks.

What do you want to see if The Outlaws comes back for a season 3?

