NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Is filming officially underway?

Even though NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is not premiering until October, we have great news to share today!

In a new post on Twitter, unit production manager Rick Tunell confirmed that on Thursday, the team wrapped up the first day of production on the new season. The timing works out perfectly, given that this is the same day that filming kicked off over on NCIS proper. We imagine that there will be some big stuff coming at the start of season 14, but there could also be a little bit of mystery.

After all, we’re going to be spending a good part of this season wondering if the end is here: Should we prepare ourselves in advance for this to be the final season? For now, we’re going into it thinking that there’s a good chance it will be. There were rumors for a lot of season 13 that it could be the end, and we’re in a spot right now where CBS tends to be shutting down at least one of their long-running shows almost every year. We’d obviously like to see the show continue as long as possible, but it will be facing some major challenges, including a move to a pretty difficult timeslot Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There are going to be some weeks where thanks to football, things could be starting up super-late!

Story-wise, we just hope that season 14 is a lot about family, regardless of if it is the final season or not. We want to experience Callen and Anna’s engagement, see Kensi and Deeks as parents, and also see Sam navigate the next chapter of his life with his father. There is so much to explore of course with these characters on the job, but also away from it as they continue to figure out the people they want to be. We don’t think any of us have that completely figured out.

