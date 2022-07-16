American Horror Stories season 2 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Dollhouse’

We’ve had one major question regarding American Horror Stories season 2 for a while: What’s with all the dolls? They’ve showed up in a lot of the promotional material for the season already and we get it. After all, there are a lot of creepy dolls out there! It’s one of the reasons why Chucky has managed to have multiple movies and now a TV series.

So what is American Horror Stories going to do that’s a little bit different? For the time being, this remains the prevailing mystery … but we do know that they aren’t going to make us wait all too long in order to learn more.

We’re happy to at least tell you now that “Dollhouse” is the official title for season 2 premiere, as that has already been confirmed. The promotion around the dolls is meant to get you psyched up about the first episode. Since American Horror Stories is an anthology, they won’t necessarily be the focus of the rest of the season! Since season 1 had three episodes revolving around Murder House, we wouldn’t be shocked if these dolls come up at some point down the road.

We know that FX / Hulu hasn’t revealed too much more information about what lies ahead here, but they also really don’t need to. They’ve already given you a baseline of what to expect here from a freak factor. We just hope that the episode is something more than “dolls that murder people,” given that we’ve seen that so many times before and it’d be nice to have something else thrown in to the formula.

What do you think we’re going to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 1?

Do you think this show is going to bring us something new from the creepy-doll subgenre. Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates… (Photo: FX.)

