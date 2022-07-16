Euphoria season 3 premiere date: When to expect more info

Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO eventually — you just have to be prepared to wait a good while for it.

How long? Well, just about everything when it comes to the show right now is ambiguous. There is no specific filming date, though we don’t presume it to be in the next couple of months. It also seems like HBO has their schedule for the next little while planned out: You’ve got Westworld, House of the Dragon, Perry Mason, The Nevers, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession, and also True Detective on the pipeline, and that’s without even mentioning any comedies. These shows are easily enough to get them through next summer, so Euphoria won’t be coming back until at least then … but most likely later.

Remember that for now, early expectations are that we are getting a 2024 launch, but we wouldn’t be too shocked if in summer / fall 2023, we start to get a few more teases about what’s coming. They may not be altogether specific teases (like an exact date), but HBO could give us a premiere month far in advance. Or they, could share a few different teases behind the scenes. We know that the set of Euphoria can be pretty secretive, but we tend to think they’ll at least hand down something ahead of time to try and tide people over.

The major question we’ll have over the next few months is whether season 3 ends up being the end. This cast has so many big names and/or rising stars in it, and there’s always a chance they move on to other things. Also, it’s only realistic for so long that a lot of these people can even play high-school students. Euphoria is not a show built to last for six or seven seasons unless you were to shift the focus to something different.

