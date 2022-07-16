Yellowstone season 5: Is there any chance it is the final season?

Could Yellowstone season 5 actually be the final season on the Paramount Network? We’ve seen stories about this here and there and in all honesty, we’ve had a tendency to blow them off fast. It’s just so hard to imagine the network wanting to end the show at the peak of its popularity; why in the world would they want to do that?

Well, we do think the situation is a little more complicated than that and, at least for the time being, it merits more of a discussion.

The way we look at things, there are only two reasons why Paramount could choose to end Yellowstone — either Taylor Sheridan wants to stop writing it, or Kevin Costner is ready to move on from playing John Dutton. Would the series survive without one or both of them? It’s hard to think about that. We know that Taylor has been building an empire of a lot of other shows and when you think about that, it’s easy to consider that he could shift his attention elsewhere. Meanwhile, Costner himself is a prolific actor/director who could eventually opt to dive into another part of his career.

It is possible that someday, one of these two things could happen — but for now, we haven’t heard about either one of them. We don’t think that Yellowstone is the sort of show that is destined to go on forever. After all, it’s not being set up in such a way! There’s this feeling of inevitability about the ranch, almost as though so many Duttons fear that they are on borrowed time. We also think that a lot of people want to end the show on a high note. Given that season 5 is 14 episodes, you could make the case that this is to allow them to better set up the endgame.

From our vantage point, though, we think there should be at least one more in the tank — no matter when it ends, we want to know long in advance so we can celebrate its legacy in the best way!

