Hightown season 3 premiere date: Will Starz narrow it down?

We know that a Hightown season 3 is going to be coming to Starz at some point — it is really just a matter of when.

Of course, there isn’t going to be an official premiere date announcement in the near future; that feels abundantly clear at this point. Production is currently ongoing and with that in mind, nobody behind the scenes is going to rush into anything.

With that being said, don’t be surprised if we start getting a few more details by the fall as to when the series could come out — and we hope one of those is an approximate date. Is Hightown set to be a winter series? What about in the spring? We know that Starz will be protective of their actual date for a good while and for good reason! They don’t want to announce something only to have to change it later on. That doesn’t benefit them in the slightest.

We just think that it makes sense to give people a reasonable window as to when to expect the show sooner rather than later. It gives all of us something to look forward to and beyond just that, this can be used by people looking to recommend the show to some of their friends. We want to see season 3’s viewership to expand by leaps and bounds! We still consider Hightown one of the best shows that not enough people have heard of, and it has so many elements that people want out of a premium cable drama series: Great performances, twisted storylines, and characters who don’t exactly fit in to good or evil boxes. We just hope that season 3 pays off in a big way everything we saw in season 2 — if that happens, we will absolutely be thrilled in the end.

Now, let’s just kick back, try to relax, and hope for more news.

