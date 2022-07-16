Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto prep & drama! (day 11)

The latest Big Brother 24 Power of Veto Competition is just starting up — so what is going on in the house leading up to it?

If you missed the news earlier, Head of Household Jasmine is playing alongside her nominees (Taylor and Pooch) and then also Michael, Terrance, and Ameerah. Pooch seems to think Taylor is the target, but the reality is that Jasmine wants him out and has a lot of people on her side.

One of the big deterrents in such a plan right now, though, is Monte, who had a pretty tense confrontation with Nicole earlier today. In that, she called him out for some of his excuses on wanting to keep Taylor in the game. He seems to be the person most upset with her following Paloma’s exit and for some reason, he can’t let that go. Eventually, he could get himself in danger — we know that Taylor does already want him out, and Nicole could even consider it as a backdoor possibility depending on what happens with the Veto. It is interesting that Nicole was not initially a part of the women’s alliance and yet, she’s one of the more influential players in the game right now.

When it comes to Veto in particular, Michael has suggested to Taylor that he’d want to take her off, but would need to check in with the HoH first. We see that as code that he’ll probably just throw it. It’s early and nobody wants to expose themselves as a threat at this point. It’s one of the reasons why Jasmine wants to keep nominees the same; that way, she doesn’t expose any more of her potential pecking order. She’d rather just have Taylor, who she does eventually want out, deal with being on the block for a while and then get out Pooch and move forward.

For right now, our prediction is that a nominee will win Veto. After all, Jasmine is hurt and who knows who else will even try?

