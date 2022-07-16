Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: How will HBO Max release it?

Are you curious to learn what the Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date is going to be at HBO Max! Well, you are absolutely not alone in that.

Unfortunately, we recognize fully that we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while longer in order to see it back — and there are some reasons for that. Take, for starters, the fact that filming has still been going on this month! Streaming shows rarely ever release episodes while production is ongoing, unless they aren’t planning to release a number of them all at once.

In this case, we think everything is up in the air when it comes to what HBO Max wants to do here — we saw them air episodes on their own last season, and we also saw them drop several in a single week. They’ve really given themselves just about every option out there when it comes to what they want to do here.

Our feeling is that for now, we’re gearing up towards something this fall; judging from the fact that there’s been almost no news on the subject of a premiere date as of late, you can easily cross off August and most likely the first half of September. After that, things start to be fair game.

How should HBO Max release the episodes?

We think personally that they should adopt a model similar to what we see with Hulu by and large — give everyone the first two or three episodes and then from there, scale back to a weekly release. We get that this is polarizing, mostly because a lot of people would prefer to binge them all over a weekend. However, we think that it benefits a show like this to be in the conversation for as long as humanly possible. This is the best way to ensure we get many more seasons later!

