Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Narrowing down the window

It’s true that for the time being, there is no Perry Mason season 2 premiere date over at HBO. However, we do think it’s starting to become a bit clearer as to when we will see it!

With this in mind, we think the best way to kick off this article is diving into the network’s calendar as we currently see it. Westworld season 4 is currently on the air; after that, we have House of the Dragon currently set. HBO said recently the plan is for The Last of Us to air early next year, and we already know that both Succession and The White Lotus are each slated to be included within the next Emmy window (which basically means before July).

So where does this leave Perry Mason? More than likely, close to the end of this year. We think that an October or November premiere date would be what makes the most sense here, given that it would allow the show a chance to shine and it’d be coming off another super-successful show in House of the Dragon. That could help it tremendously, given that you could use the Game of Thrones prequel in order to help promote it.

Promotion is really key for a show like this, since we do think there are a lot of people out there who probably make judgments about this show based solely on the title and think this is the same story that first emerged decades ago. That’s just not the case. Sure, it’s a period detective drama, but it’s every bit as dark and intense as anything else HBO has — and it also works well for a modern-day audience.

Did we mention that Matthew Rhys is sensational on the show? Well, he is, and this show is very-much worth checking out.

