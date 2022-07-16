Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will we get small tease?

We know that we’re probably not going to get a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date for some time, but could we get at least a small tease in the near future? Should we have any realistic expectations for that?

It may sound crazy on some level to be talking about a premiere date before season 2 even starts up production, but this is a reminder of the sort of quality we’re talking about here! It’s a good thing that there are so many people talking about a possible start date this early. If you’re working on a show like this, it’s exactly the sort of thing you should really want.

We’ll probably be waiting until at least late fall to get an actual premiere date (and quite possibly later than that), but we do think it’s possible that come September or October, we could get at least some insight on a possible window — think in terms of “winter” or “spring.” We’re not sure that anyone is going to give more specifics than that, but they also don’t really have to.

This little reveal, while insignificant in the grand scheme of things, could give viewers something more specific to look forward to. That sort of thing does matter when you’re in the midst of a super-long hiatus. It’s also something that people can use to convince other people to watch before a specific period of time. You want to get more viewers on board early, right?

