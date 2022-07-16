The Boys season 4: Could A-Train flip on Vought?

There is a LOT of stuff to be curious about as we prepare for The Boys season 4, but let’s talk for a moment about A-Train in particular. This is a guy who over the course of season 3 went through a pretty radical transformation. Because of what happened with Bluehawk, he started to understand more of what it was like to be in Hughie’s shoes. He realized more of the problems with superheroes, and with that, we of course wonder if he will eventually square off with Homelander and the Seven. (Is there even a Seven with so many people gone from it?)

As we move forward now into the new season, this is a character who could be making some big decisions.

Is it possible that we ever see A-Train flipping on Vought? We could see that in the right situation, but don’t expect him to ever pull an Annie and join The Boys, which she did at the end of season 3. Speaking on that subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Jessie T. Usher had to say:

I personally don’t see A-Train ever being a team member because I don’t think he believes in what their initiative is. He can use them to leverage the weight of whatever’s happening with him. I think it’s always a selfish sort of a personal game, playing either side of the fence. But the initiative of The Boys taking down superheroes and destroying Vought, it’s just not his thing. When it affects him, OK, but at the end of the day, A-Train is looking out for A-Train. And he sometimes might think about looking out for his friends and family, but for the most part, he’s just looking out for A-Train. I don’t see him putting everything he’s lived for at risk for someone else’s purpose.

We’d honestly be fine with having A-Train become a little bit more of a free agent moving forward. We don’t need every single person on this show to be 100% defined in their allegiance.

