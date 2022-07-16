Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Dealing with death

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 is set to arrive on AMC this Monday, and you better be prepared to have a pretty dramatic punch to your heart. Even though episode is titled “Fun and Games,” we have a feeling that the story will be anything but.

According to a new report from TVLine, a huge part of this episode is going to be spent watching Jimmy, Kim, Gus, and Mike contend with the deaths of Howard and Lalo — these happened over the course of a couple of episodes, and they will fundamentally change the future of the story.

We tend to think that for Gus and Mike, they’ll look at things through a much more businesslike approach. Both of them have been around death before in their lives, and perhaps in an even more profound way than we even realize. For Jimmy and Kim, things are a little bit different. Even though they were clearly plotting against Howard, the last thing either one of them wanted was to actually see the character dead! This puts them in a position where they now have to contend with not just what happened, but also any shrapnel that comes flying at them now. Sure, Mike helped to dispose of Howard’s body, but there are other loose ends that are out there.

In general, things are going to move quickly across all of the upcoming episodes — this is what happens when there are only five more episodes left, and we also know that the writers are going to be getting into Walt and Jesse at some point in here also.

