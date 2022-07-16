Mayans MC season 5: When to expect additional news

Even though there is no Mayans MC season 5 renewal as of yet, it feels at this point like a foregone conclusion. Why wouldn’t the folks over at FX want it? We’re talking here about an immensely popular show, plus one that has a history that dates back well over a decade to the start of Sons of Anarchy.

If we had to issue a not-so-bold prediction here, it’s that everyone behind the scenes is either 99 or 100% confident the series is coming back. There is a panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, and it is our opinion right now that a renewal will be announced during that.

What other news will we get? We don’t want to get our hopes too up for this, given that production isn’t underway yet and won’t be until later this year. We don’t think that anyone is going to reveal who set the warehouse on fire in the closing minutes of the season 4 finale — honestly, the only person who may know that right now is Elgin James. Yet, we expect a handful of teases for what could be coming, plus a look back at the legacy of the show so far and some of its highs and lows.

Here’s one thing we will say: If season 5 does turn out to be the final one, we hope that it’s announced sooner rather than later. We need some time in order to properly prepare for that! We think we’ll get a first-look trailer for season 5 at some point early next year and who knows? It’s possible that this fall, we could get a little bit of casting news. Anything to make the hiatus that much easier! After all, we don’t expect to see the series back until the spring.

