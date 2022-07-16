The Last of Us season 1 premiere date: What is HBO targeting?

We know that one of HBO’s most-anticipated series is easily The Last of Us, and for a pretty darn good reason. We’re talking here about a highly-anticipated adaptation of one of the most popular video games of the past several years. It has the involvement of a number of great people, as well — when you consider the pedigree here, this show could end up being one of the few video-game-adaptation success stories out there.

We know that filming for the series is already complete, but there are a number of metaphorical boxes that still need to be checked. The episodes need to be edited and perfected, and this is certainly the sort of stuff that takes a long time.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

With this in mind, don’t be shocked that you aren’t going to see new episodes at any point through the rest of the year. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO head Casey Bloys noted that it will probably be early 2023 until you see The Last of Us on the air, and that makes a good bit of sense when you think about the schedule at present. Westworld season 4 is currently on the air and after that, you will potentially have the return of Perry Mason (or so we hope). Another season of Succession is currently in production, but our feeling is that we’ll probably seen it at some point in the spring. We know at least the plan is to have it ready in the next eligibility window.

The biggest thing we hope for when it comes to The Last of Us is just that we get some more video footage before the end of the year — we don’t think that is TOO much to ask.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last of Us right now

Do you think that The Last of Us is actually going to meet some of the anticipation that is out there?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







