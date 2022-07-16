Loki season 2 spoilers: Who is joining Tom Hiddleston, cast?

For anyone out there currently unaware, Loki season 2 is currently in production — and of course, there are a ton of secrets behind the scenes! That’s just the way that Marvel does their business, so don’t be shocked if everything is under wraps this season for as long as humanly possible.

With that being said, we are at least pleased to share a slice of casting news today! According to a report coming in from Deadline, Rafael Casal of Blindspotting is set to have a major role in the upcoming story. While Marvel and Disney+ declined to offer more information, the actor has been seen on-set alongside series star Tom Hiddleston and a returning Owen Wilson.

Out of all of the Marvel shows on the streaming service, you can say that Loki allows them to venture outside of the box perhaps the most. You are talking here about a show that looks at variants, complications in time, and of course some elements of Loki’s past adventures in the MCU. It is also the first Marvel show to officially get a season 2 at the streaming service. In general, shows having a long life there face complications, mostly in that a lot of the characters are eventually needed somewhere else. Take, for example, Ms. Marvel joining The Marvels, which is going to be in theaters next year. We’re still waiting on the future of Moon Knight.

So when could you end up seeing Loki season 2 arrive? We seriously doubt that it will be coming later this year, but there’s also no real reason to rush it. Remember that Disney+ does have some other projects on the pipeline, and that includes the upcoming She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany. That show premieres a little later this year.

