Chicago PD season 10: Ready for the start of filming?

Chicago PD season 10 is inching ever closer — not only that, but we’re going to see the start of production in just a matter of days!

Next week is poised to be when the cast and crew for the police series are officially back to work and, of course, we’re expecting a lot of great stuff to come along with that. Think along the lines of behind-the-scenes photos and a few teases here and there for what could be coming up next.

Before we go any further here, though, let’s make it clear where things left off: Hank was in grieving yet again. This time, it was following what happened to Anna. This is a guy who has lot a lot of people over the years, and we know that he really felt like he was getting through to her and helping her find a new way forward. Will he recover from that? There is this legitimate fear with a guy like this that eventually, he’s going to close himself off and never open himself up to anyone again.

As for some of the other stuff we could see, we really hope that this is the season where we end up getting some really good stuff for both Burgess and Ruzek. These two have endured so much heartbreak and trauma; we know that they each want what is best for Makayla, and we just hope that we’re getting near a point where the two of them together can provide that.

Unfortunately, we are still a good ways away from the premiere — One Chicago will be back come Wednesday, September 21. Luckily, we do imagine that there are going to be some more updates along the way for both this and other shows in the franchise!

