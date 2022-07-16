The Blacklist season 10: Will the Big Bad be a new face?

Sure, The Blacklist season 10 is not going to premiere until 2023, but it’s never too early to start debating the story, right?

For the sake of this piece, let’s go ahead and get a little bit further into adversaries, something that has been a real bread and butter for this show. We’ve seen so many iconic ones over the years, whether it be Alexander Kirk, Berlin, Mr. Kaplan, or most recently Marvin Gerard. Entering the new season, we tend to believe that we’re going to meet another.

So who is this villain going to be? First and foremost, we tend to imagine that they are someone with a very particular purpose behind what they’re doing — and it is easy to imagine that being revenge. Remember, the whole premise of season 10 is former Blacklisters all banding together to get revenge on Reddington, who was secretly working as an informant with the FBI. It makes sense to say that a lot of these criminals could be the next Big Bad as a group — we don’t exactly think that Wujing will man the fort on his own.

Is there a chance that a new Big Bad surfaces, though, who we have never met on the show before? Rather than just focusing on the criminals who Reddington has gone after, it’s also fair to wonder if there are any others who is planning to go after. We still don’t know who #2 is on the Blacklist. What if that person found out about their status and planned some sort of preemptive strike? From one vantage point, it’s insane to imagine this person would find out … but crazier things have also happened.

Another important thing to remember here is that while season 10 should prove to be nostalgic, at a certain point the writers are also going to bring something new to the table. You have to be prepared to expect that, as well!

