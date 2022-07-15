The Orville season 3 spoilers: What is next for Ed, Kelly?

What is set to happen for Ed and Kelly through the rest of The Orville season 3? We know that this is a show, after all, that does not shy away from romantic subplots! We just saw one with Talla and John and when you think about that alone, it’s easy to draw conclusions that these two exes could be getting back together.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Mercer and Grayson, at least for the time being. Speaking to TVLine, star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane noted that a different sort of relationship has been mapped out between the two and really, it’s something that we don’t see much of on TV at all:

“Initially, it was supposed to be a Will They/Won’t They thing … [but there] are a lot of people who think that this idea of a divorced couple that can co-exist and be friends and work together and have a normal civilized relationship is a lot more profound than two people who we want to fall in love again… So lately I’ve been playing to that — they have this past and they have this connection with each other, but there’s something kind of potent about their ability to work as partners, even given all that.”

While we still wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of some sort of reconciliation between these two eventually, we also don’t think it needs to be a priority through the rest of the season. We really enjoy some of the moments that these two have, especially when Ed realizes that he had a child he never knew about, and also that there was a reasonably good chance he would never see them again. This relationship is one of the strongest on the ship right now, and that’s without romance being thrown in there at all.

Now if the series does get a season 4 (which is unfortunately not confirmed), we will see what happens from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







