Squid Game season 2: Why Netflix wanted renewal so badly

Squid Game season 2 is one of the most anticipated series out there, and we say that knowing full well it won’t be coming out anytime soon.

After the show premiered and started to pick up steam in popularity, there were of course questions aplenty about whether or not there would even be another season of the show. While the ending definitely left the door open for one, we didn’t get the sense that it was necessarily something that was all that much of a plan or an end goal.

Well, the good news now is that a season 2 IS in development, and thanks to some Netflix viewer metrics, we now have a better sense now as to just how popular the first season was. 1.65 billion hours were spent by users watching Squid Game all over the world in the first 28 days of release, making it by far the most-watched original series in the history of the streaming service — at least for a single season. The closest show to that was Stranger Things 4, which benefited from having a number of episodes that went far beyond an hour in run time.

We know that Squid Game was a runaway hit, but it feels even more so when you look at the data. Given that this show got so much viewership all over the entire globe, it was a foregone conclusion that Netflix was going to bring it back. The only real challenge here was finding the right story that needed to be told from here, and that is something that remains a work in progress.

